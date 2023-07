University College Cork (UCC) and Munster Technological University (MTU) have showcased the progress their project iEd Hub has made at the recent Higher Education Authority’s (HEA) conference at the Convention Centre Dublin.

The iEd Hub is an educational consortium featuring the Cork region’s universities, enterprise stakeholders, and leading industries in the health and life sciences sector focused on creating an innovative and agile platform to prepare next-generation graduates to excel in industry.

At the event, the HEA presented its mid-term evaluation report on the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) Pillar 3, providing an evaluation of the 24 projects funded by the HEA as part of the €300m five-year plan which aims to increase capacity in higher education to provide skills-focused programmes designed to meet priority skills needs.

The report shows that the programme is exceeding targets on the creation of new courses, with over 1,000 created — 800 more than the initial target.

Over 4,000 additional student places have been achieved through direct funding, with a significant number still expected as projects mature.

The report, prepared by Indecon International Economic Consultants, was presented at the Collaboration Nation: Linking Higher Education and Enterprise event, which was attended by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Speaking at the event, Mr Harris said: “It is imperative that we remain agile and open to new solutions as an economy, and projects such as the 24 on display in Dublin are testament to what can be achieved with proper support and serious ambition.

“Ireland is uniquely positioned to become a world leader in educational innovation and the collaboration fostered by HCI Pillar 3 between higher education institutions, local SMEs and global multinationals shows we are on the right path.

“This collaboration is key, as companies know best what they need, and as we match these needs with individual upskilling and learning, we empower all sides to thrive. It is satisfying to see the bravery and ambition of those involved in funding Pillar 3 rewarded with such early promise.”