Night-time water restrictions across parts of Cork to come into effect again this evening

Night-time water restrictions will be in place again tonight in the Clonakilty area "due to continued high demand for water in the area".

In a statement this afternoon, Uisce Éireann said that following a review of water levels, overnight water restrictions will come into effect from 11pm until 7am "until further notice".

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network.

In particular, high-ground areas such as Cloheen, Lady's Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe.

Uisce Éireann, formerly known as Irish Water, said water levels will be reviewed each morning and updates provided to the community as necessary.

The company said despite recent rainfall, the continued high demand "has not allowed for reservoirs to fully replenish".

"The restrictions are necessary due to continued high demand for water in the area," Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead, Niall O’Riordan, said.

"The restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day.

"I would ask that everyone in West Cork continues to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.

"It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps," he continued.

Mr O'Riordan encouraged the public to check out Uisce Éireann website for water conservation advice and appealed to people to report any visible leaks on the public network via www.water.ie or by contacting 1800 278 278.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise," he continued.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.