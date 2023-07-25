Criminal law practitioners to withdraw services

A NUMBER of criminal law practitioners are preparing to temporarily withdraw their services based on recommendations linked to an ongoing fee dispute.

The issue will see criminal law practitioners, who are members of the Council of the Bar of Ireland, suspend their services for an initial one-day period on October 3.

Fees paid to barristers by the State through the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions and the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme remain below 2002 levels after a range of cuts applied during the financial crisis.

After engaging with its members over the last number of months, the Council of The Bar of Ireland has written to the Government with notification of the plans.

They are now seeking a “meaningful, independent and time-limited mechanism to determine fees payable to barristers by the Director of Public Prosecutions and under the Criminal Justice (Legal Aid) Scheme”.

The proposed action will take place across all courts where criminal work is undertaken, including Cork.

Cork Barrister Thomas Creed SC is among those impacted.

He said:

“Since the financial crisis, barristers who conduct criminal cases in the higher courts both for the prosecution (instructed by Director of Public Prosecutions) and on behalf of accused persons (paid under the Department of Justice, Criminal Justice Legal Aid Scheme) have remained committed to the delivery of vital court services and the implementation of a continuous process of improvement of the delivery of those services.”

According to the Council of the Bar of Ireland and factoring in inflation, barristers practising before the criminal courts have suffered a pay cut in real terms of more than 40% over the last 20 years. This is in contrast to others working in the justice system who have seen their regular pay levels restored. Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland, Sara Phelan SC said: “It is with regret that we are confirming our recommendation to members to withdraw services — but we have been left with no choice.”