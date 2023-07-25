Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 09:03

Sunny start in Cork ahead of changeable week

Tuesday will see a nice morning, with scattered showers in the afternoon, but the week will bring a mixed bag, with the weekend looking ti be unsettled.
Matilda and Theodore Janssen from Clonakilty flying a kite on the beach as they enjoy the sunny weather at Inchydoney in West Cork on the Easter holidays. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Donal O’Keeffe

It’s looking set to be a bright and sunny Tuesday morning Leeside, with the chance of the odd shower out along the West Cork coast.

Skies will turn cloudier this afternoon, Met Éireann predicts, with well scattered showers.

Expect highest temperatures today of 17 to 20 degrees with light westerly winds.

Some clear spells are likely this evening, however cloud will thicken overnight with outbreaks of rain developing in the southwest towards morning.

Lowest night-time temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with very light southwest breezes.

The pollen forecast is low for today and Wednesday, while the solar UV index will be moderate to high today and low tomorrow.

Wednesday looks set to be mostly cloudy in the morning, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and rain will turn heavy at times during the afternoon and evening.

It should be breezy, with moderate to fresh southerly winds developing, and strong winds in coastal areas.

Highest temperatures tomorrow are likely to be 17 to 19 degrees.

Rain will clear early in the night with showers following. It will be mild and humid under cloudy skies with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with brief bright spells, and most areas can expect to see some showers during the day. Highs of 19 to 21 degrees, warmest in the south with a moderate westerly breeze.

Thursday night should see dry and clear spells with well scattered showers. Overnight lows of 11 to 14 degrees with mostly light southerly breezes, turning breezier on to the west.

Friday should see a largely dry start, but outbreaks of rain will cross the country during the day that will likely see heavy falls at times.

Breezy with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees.

Blustery on Friday night with a mix of showers and clear spells. Lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

The national forecaster warns that widespread showers can be expected on Saturday in breezy or windy conditions.

Showers may be heavy and prolonged, especially in the north.

The forecast is uncertain for Sunday however further rainfall is possible. Temperatures around 16 to 19 degrees.

