Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

'Don't f***ing touch me. I'll puck you across the street' - Cork man shouted at gardaí

Sergeant John Kelleher said Patrick Fennelly’s list of previous convictions included being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others 31 times and engaging in threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to lead to a breach of the peace on 22 occasions.
Liam Heylin

101 previous convictions were clocked up by a 51-year-old man before he got drunk and clocked up two more public order convictions.

At the height of the most recent incident the accused shouted at gardaí, “don’t f***ing touch me. I’ll puck you across the street.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said Patrick Fennelly’s list of previous convictions included being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others 31 times and engaging in threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to lead to a breach of the peace on 22 occasions.

Now at Cork District Court Patrick Fennelly who lives in an apartment at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork, has pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident on July 6.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the record of previous convictions was older and that the accused had not been coming to the attention of the gardaí for about ten years.

“He cleaned up his act completely until the last few weeks. He is now having a difficulty with alcohol again. He has contacted St. Helen’s in Blarney and Bruree (treatment centre in Limerick). He will get off alcohol – he has the capacity to do so,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He has a remarkable record for Sec 6 (the section of the public order act related to threatening behaviour) but I have to take into consideration his circumstances and that it is a slip.” 

The judge imposed a two-month suspended sentence on the threatening charge and fined him €200 for the drunkenness.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident happed after 4am on Thursday, July 6, when he was found lying on the street.

Sgt Kelleher said: “He was helped to his feet but he got aggressive with Garda Paraic O’Connor. He shouted, ‘Don’t f***ing touch me. I’ll puck you across the street’.” 

The judge said he would deal with the case on a non-custodial basis. He imposed a two-month suspended jail term on the accused for the threatening behaviour and fined him €200 for being drunk and a danger to himself or others.

