'Check their passports', Cork man told garda who was speaking to Indian motorist 

A Corkman gave a running commentary on an Indian motorist who was being spoken to by a garda for illegal parking and he said: “Check their passports, there’s too many of those f***ers being left into the country.”

Martin Doyle, aged 50, of 22, Mount Nebo Avenue, Gurranabraher, made the remarks on June 18. Now at Cork District Court he pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he read the contents of the garda statement in the case to Martin Doyle in his office.

“When I read the information I received he was mortified. He does not hold those views,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher responded to that assertion and said that the defendant did not just say what he said once and walk on, he made the remarks five times on the occasion.

Mr Buttimer said of the accused, “he works with people who are non-national and gets on well with them in work. He doesn’t know why he said it.”

Judge Kelleher said it was an offence meriting a jail sentence. However, the judge said that in light of mitigating factors, such as the fact that the defendant did not have any conviction since 2011, he could avoid a jail sentence of two months by doing 200 hours of community service.

That was on the charge related to the abusive or insulting behaviour.

He was fined €300 for being drunk and a danger.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on June 18.

“Garda Darragh Dineen was speaking to an Indian male who was parked illegally. Martin Doyle walked past and said, ‘check their passports, there’s too many of those f***ers being left into the country’.

“Gardaí approached Martin Doyle and he said, ‘you scumbags are doing nothing about it’.

“He said, ‘there is over 200,000 of them being left in here and you are doing nothing about it’. “He repeated, ‘scumbags’.

“And finally, he added, ‘you are leaving too many of the c***s in here. Ye and the Green Party’,” Sgt Kelleher said.