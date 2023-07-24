Man spat in the face of garda in Cork city during pandemic 

A young man who spat in the face of a garda during the Covid pandemic explained in court that he had experienced the trauma of being first on the scene of a friend’s suicide.

However, when Judge Olann Kelleher enquired into the precise dates of the assault on the garda and the suicide it turned out that the traumatic incident for defendant, Cillian Martin, did not occur until two days later.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he found it disgraceful that a defendant would come into court and attribute his actions - in spitting at a garda - to coming across the scene of a friend’s suicide when this simply was not the case.

Joseph Cuddigan said after a brief adjournment of the sentencing today (July 24) that the defendant said he was confused about the dates.

Judge Kelleher said: “I don’t accept that at all. I think he was misleading the court and hoping I wouldn’t spot it. I will put it in for Wednesday.

“I think you (the accused) attempted to mislead the court, relying on a very tragic incident. I think that is disgraceful.

"The reason I not dealing with it today is that I want to deal with it in the cold light of day.”

Cillian Martin of 66 St Mary’s Road, Midleton, County Cork, will have to return to Cork District Court on July 26 for sentencing.

He pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour, being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others and assaulting Garda Aidan O’Sullivan.

This assault occurred following his arrest during a public order incident at Dunbar Street in Cork city on April 13, 2021.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí received a call to Dunbar Street in Cork and arrested Mr Martin in the course of a public order incident where he refused to comply with a garda direction to leave the scene of a disturbance.

“The defendant was placed in the rear of a garda patrol van. He spat at Garda O’Sullivan. Saliva landed on the face, neck, arms, shirt and stab vest of the guard.

“There is no victim impact before the court," said Sgt Kelleher.

Mr Cuddigan said the defendant said he had experienced a traumatic event relating to finding a friend following his suicide, but Judge Kelleher said he wanted to know the specific date on which this tragic incident occurred. The defendant confirmed that it happened on April 15, 2021.

In other words, Martin’s assault on the guard was carried out two days before he found his late friend.