Tánaiste rejects claim he made commitment over inquiry terms of reference

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin has said he did not give a commitment to the Women of Honour group that he would not proceed on terms of reference for an inquiry into the Defence Forces without its approval.

The support group for former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused in the military has said the Government’s planned inquiry would be a “pointless exercise” without expanding the current draft terms of reference.

It previously claimed that Mr Martin confirmed he would not be bringing the final terms of reference to Cabinet without the group’s approval.

On July 11, Women of Honour said: “The Tánaiste has confirmed to us he is recommending a full public tribunal of inquiry to Cabinet but he will not be including terms of reference until they have been approved by us.”

Asked on Sunday if he had given such a commitment to the group, Mr Martin said: “No, what we said was we will have further discussions on the terms of reference.” Mr Martin, who is also Minister for Defence, said there would be further engagement before the terms of reference are brought to Government in autumn.

Asked if the terms would be brought to Government without agreement from Women of Honour, he said:

“They’re not agreed yet but there’s further discussions.

“But we will have to make a decision at some stage in relation to that.”

Mr Martin has previously said the investigation should take the form of a tribunal of inquiry with public hearings rather than a behind-closed-doors commission of inquiry.

Women of Honour and other stakeholders have been provided with draft terms of reference drawn up by the Tanaiste in consultation with the Attorney General.

The group is steadfast in its position that it will not support the inquiry under the current draft terms of reference.

In a statement earlier this month, it said: “Broad terms of reference of a tribunal of inquiry in public is the only way to expose the full extent of issues.

“Anything less will lead to more incomplete, inappropriate, ineffective and no doubt costly solutions.” Separately, Mr Martin said militaries across the world are “finding it difficult” to recruit.

Responding to a question on the Government’s strategy to recruit members of the Defence Forces, Mr Martin said: “Context is important. We’re at 3.8 unemployment in the country – which is unprecedented.

“Never had we had such low unemployment and essentially a full employment economy and society, which creates challenges.” Speaking to reporters at the Curragh Camp in Co Kildare, Mr Martin said that the Government was taking measures to improve modernisation of the Defence Forces.

“We’re constantly looking at recruitment processes.”