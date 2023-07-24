Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 14:14

Penneys to cut kidswear prices as household finances ‘continue to be stretched’

The move will apply to the price points of selected product ranges landing in its 37 stores across Ireland from the end of July and aims to help family finances go further.
Retail juggernaut Penneys has announced that it is set to lower the prices on hundreds of its kidswear products as part of its upcoming autumn/winter collection as household finances “continue to be stretched”.

The move will apply to the price points of selected product ranges landing in its 37 stores across Ireland from the end of July and aims to help family finances go further.

Consumers in Ireland are continuing to deal with high inflation levels, with the CSO recently reporting that prices for consumer goods and services have increased by 6.1% on average in Ireland when compared to the same time last year.

The decision to introduce lower kidswear prices on these selected product ranges for autumn/winter 2023 builds on the decision the retailer took last year to freeze prices across more than 1,000 kidswear and baby items.

“For so many people across Ireland, household finances continue to be stretched, and we know that great value matters now more than ever to our shoppers,” Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said.

“For families across the country, kids’ clothing is an essential purchase, and getting ready for a new school year can be a really expensive time.

“We want to help ease some of that pressure for our shoppers by lowering the prices on hundreds of our kids’ essentials while continuing to offer the same great choice and quality that Penneys is known for,” he continued.

The everyday essentials impacted by the price move this autumn include wardrobe staples for kids such as long-sleeved t-shirts, leggings, sweatshirts, hoodies and pyjamas.

