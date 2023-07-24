Water and traffic disruptions likely for large area on Cork’s southside

Essential works may cause water and traffic disruptions to a large area of Cork city’s southside on Thursday evening, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said part of the works are scheduled to occur from 8pm until 11:59pm on Thursday 27 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, which was formerly known as Irish Water, mains repair works may cause supply and traffic disruptions to a large area of Cork’s southside.

Among the areas affected, Uisce Éireann said, will be South Douglas Rd, Half Moon Ln, Kilcolman Lawn, Palaceanne Lawn, Palaceanne Ct, Heatherton Park, Greenhills Estate, Greenhills Ct, Berkeley Ct, The Stables, Cuasnóg, Glencurrig, Ashdene, Alderwood, Moss Ln, Ashwood, Riverway Spring Road, Green View, Ivy Cres, Mount Vernon Cres, Trabeg Lawn, Ballincurrig Court, Willow Pk Rd, Hillgrove Lawn, Woodlawn, Glenview, Willow Dale, Willow Ct, Woodgrove, Loreto Park, Cross Douglas Rd, Rosepark, Ashdale Park, Rosebank, Orchard Close, Ballincurrig Park, Rathmore Lawn, Rhodaville Estate, Tramore Lawn, Dunmahon, Belvedere Lawn, Mahon Ave, Trabeg Ave, Clermont Ave, Summerville, Well Rd, Douglas Hall Lawn, Woodview, Endsleigh Park, Endsleigh Estate, The Willows, Eglantine Park, Briarwood, Woolhara Park, Ballinlough, Knockrea Park, Ballinlough and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065810.