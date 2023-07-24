Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 10:45

Gardaí appeal for help in finding Cork teen Jayden (15), missing since Friday

Jayden (15) is 5’ 8” in height, of slim build, with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes, and he has been missing from Tivoli since Friday.
Gardaí in Cork are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jayden Daly, who has been missing from the Tivoli area of Cork city since approximately 10am on Friday 21 July.

Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí in Cork are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jayden Daly, who has been missing from the Tivoli area of Cork city since approximately 10am last Friday morning, 21 July.

Jayden is described as 5’ 8” in height, of slim build, with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Jayden was wearing a light grey/white hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Jayden's whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

