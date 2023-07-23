Watch: Events in Cork mark release of new Barbie movie

After months of hype, Barbie is now in cinemas.
It’s had arguably one of the best press tours of recent years – with star Margot Robbie dressed as a string of real-life Barbie dolls – and has sparked a craze for all things pink.
From the hottest pink hues to saturated shades of red, rose and magenta, the latest style trend — coined ‘Barbiecore’ — is here to stay.
Cork has gotten involved in the hype with a range of separate events across the city in recent days.
Among them, the Marina Market held a Barbie roller disco on Saturday.
Lots of Barbies and Kens donned their skates for the occasion.
There was a live DJ throughout, and prizes were given for best dressed and more.
Meanwhile, some of Cork’s top drag performers held a private premiere screening of the Barbie movie.
Cork Drag Rec Room invited Barbie and drag fans to come together “for a night of celebration, fun, and plenty of pink” to raise funds for the community group.
The private premiere took place at The Reel Picture, Blackpool.
The Cork Drag Rec Room is a volunteer-led group, supported by the Gay Project, offering a safe and brave space for all queer folk and allies over the age of 18 who are interested in the art of drag.