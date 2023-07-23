Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 20:43

Watch: Events in Cork mark release of new Barbie movie

The movie had arguably one of the best press tours of recent years – with star Margot Robbie dressed as a string of real-life Barbie dolls – and has sparked a craze for all things pink.
Poppy DeScrace, Toxic, Jean E Mac, Kenny Todgers, Corpse Rhyde and BooBoo Oopsi and guests with (front) Saidhbhe 'Angel Reign' at the special screening of Barbie at The Reel Picture, Blackpool. Pic Larry Cummins

After months of hype, Barbie is now in cinemas.

Chloe Loane and Alvaro Felipe Calle of Cork Figure Skating Association at the Marina Market BARBIE Roller Disco on Saturday 22nd July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins
Jean E Mac poses for a photo with guests at the special screening of the Barbie movie on Friday 21sy July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins
From the hottest pink hues to saturated shades of red, rose and magenta, the latest style trend — coined ‘Barbiecore’ — is here to stay.

Iga, Leanne Walsh, Chris Sanon, Ellie-Dorris Fogarty and Danny Finn who were winners for best danceers and best dressed skaters at the Marina Market BARBIE Roller Disco on Saturday 22nd July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins
Cork has gotten involved in the hype with a range of separate events across the city in recent days.

(front Middle) Saidhbhe 'Angel Reign' with cinema staff Andrew White, Sean Dalton, Edward St Leger and Aneta Kaminska at the special screening of Barbie at The Reel Picture, Blackpool. Pic Larry Cummins
Among them, the Marina Market held a Barbie roller disco on Saturday.

Friends Elodie and Amelia having fun at the Marina Market BARBIE Roller Disco. Pic Larry Cummins
Lots of Barbies and Kens donned their skates for the occasion.

Barbie fans Dion O'Brien and Poppy DeScrace at the special screening of Barbie at The Reel Picture, Blackpool. Pic Larry Cummins
There was a live DJ throughout, and prizes were given for best dressed and more.

Megan Dollery and 'Kenny Todgers' at the special screening of Barbie at The Reel Picture, Blackpool. Pic Larry Cummins
Meanwhile, some of Cork’s top drag performers held a private premiere screening of the Barbie movie.

Marcus and Troy Dunlea, Alicia Delurgy and Mary Dunlea at the Marina Market BARBIE Roller Disco on Saturday 22nd July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins
Cork Drag Rec Room invited Barbie and drag fans to come together “for a night of celebration, fun, and plenty of pink” to raise funds for the community group.

Rachel Vitry, Leanne Walsh and Lois Tesson at the Marina Market BARBIE Roller Disco on Saturday 22nd July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins
The private premiere took place at The Reel Picture, Blackpool.

The Cork Drag Rec Room is a volunteer-led group, supported by the Gay Project, offering a safe and brave space for all queer folk and allies over the age of 18 who are interested in the art of drag.

Danny Finn and Chris Sanon were amongst the winners for Best Dressed and Best Dancer at the Marina Market BARBIE Roller Disco on Saturday 22nd July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins
