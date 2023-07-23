Pictures: Joy in the Park returns for second year

Joy In The Park has returned for its second year.

The Frank and Walters played a very short set of just two songs as organisers were forced to halt the live performance for safety reasons due to heavy rain and water on the outdoor stage at Joy In The Park at Fitzgerald Park, Cork. Pic Larry Cummins

Today's celebration brought a whole host of music and entertainment to Fitzgerald’s park in Cork.

Karen Underwood in the crowd as people await The Frank and Walters. The Frank and Walters played a very short set of just two songs as organisers were forced to halt the live performance due to heavy rain and water on the outdoor stage at Joy In The Park.Pic Larry Cummins

In partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation, Joy In The Park is a celebration of life.

Parents Brenda and Adam Taylor, Togher Cross with children Isabelle and Jack and dog Ruby who all enjoyed circus performer Guido Fanzini at Joy In The Park. Pic Larry Cummins

The event also highlights the importance of minding our mental health and well-being through bringing the community together and finding our Joy.

Boola Boom perform at Joy In The Park at Fitzgerald Park, Cork on Sunday 23rd July 2023.Pic Larry Cummins

Joy In The Park is a free event.

Joy In The Park at Fitzgerald Park, Cork on Sunday 23rd July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

It showcased a quirky and eclectic mix of live music, spoken word, storytelling, and children’s entertainment.

Parents Adam and Niamh Holden, Douglas with children Ben, Isabelle and Jake at Joy In The Park at Fitzgerald Park. Pic Larry Cummins

Also on show were circus performers, workshops, wellness activities, and a delicious food market.

John Spillane entertains the crowds attending Joy In The Park at Fitzgerald Park, Cork.Pic Larry Cummins