Pictures: Joy in the Park returns for second year

Joy In The Park has returned for its second year.
Today's celebration brought a whole host of music and entertainment to Fitzgerald’s park in Cork.
In partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation, Joy In The Park is a celebration of life.
The event also highlights the importance of minding our mental health and well-being through bringing the community together and finding our Joy.
Joy In The Park is a free event.
It showcased a quirky and eclectic mix of live music, spoken word, storytelling, and children’s entertainment.
Also on show were circus performers, workshops, wellness activities, and a delicious food market.