What Cork had to say: Not enough people have been privy to new loos on Leeside

CORK shoppers believe that there aren’t enough public toilets in the city centre.

Speaking to this reporter in the city, many members of the public told The Echo that they were not aware of many of the public facilities available, and usually opt to use the bathroom in the Merchant’s Quay and the Paul Street shopping centres, as well as in cafes, restaurants and the Dunnes Stores on Patrick Street.

Among the policies discussed in a recent city council meeting, was a commitment to deliver a new toilet facility on Grand Parade adjacent to Cork City Library, which has now been completed.

The Grand Parade toilets require users to pay 50c for the use of the facilities, with a contactless transaction.

However, shoppers have expressed their lack of awareness of the new facility and their disapproval of the cashless payment option.

The council also revealed a proposal to implement a ‘Leeside Leithreas’ sticker scheme, allowing older visitors to the city access to toilets in participating premises without the need to purchase.

However, Cork shoppers have said they are already more likely to use a toilet in a business premises rather than a public facility.

A lengthy discussion on loos took place at a council meeting last month, ahead of which councillors were presented with a report on the progress in implementing the local authority’s public toilet policy, which councillors agreed upon in May, 2021.

The policy outlined short-, medium-, and long-term initiatives for the provision of public toilets in the city centre and the wider city area.

Chief among the short-term initiatives was the opening up of the North Main Street Shopping Centre toilets to the public, which was completed on June 29, 2021.

The facility is supervised and includes men’s and women’s toilets, an accessible toilet, and a baby-changing unit and toilet.

The short-term initiatives also included a commitment to make toilet facilities available within Cork city public buildings for members of the public to access, which the report stated is now complete.

It added that the council has an ongoing social media campaign to increase awareness of public toilet facilities within the city.

“Adjacent to the Cork City Library was identified as the location to provide a public toilet facility on the Grand Parade.

“This facility provides a much-needed accessible toilet and baby changing unit, as well as one unisex toilet,” the report stated.

“The toilets are accessed directly via an entrance on the Grand Parade, which is separate to the main City Library entrance.

“The toilets are supervised at all times, with contactless pay for use in place (50c),” the report added.

Another medium-term aim was to provide public toilets at key recreational and amenity areas.

The report stated that public toilets facilities are now provided in the English Market, Marina Park, Bishopstown Park, Tramore Valley Park, Ballincollig Regional Park, and Fitzgerald’s Park.

The council is also at a preliminary stage of a proposal to implement the ‘Leeside Leithreas’ sticker scheme which may be incorporated into the age-friendly ‘Take a Seat’ initiative.

“The Take a Seat initiative proposes that a small number of existing outdoor seating at restaurants and pubs are set aside for older visitors to the city who wish to rest and relax during their city centre experience.

“The visitor would not have to purchase from the participating premises and could avail of a glass of water and use of the toilet if required.

“Any plan for the use of the toilets would need to have a subtle approach with the focus very much on seating,” the report stated.

In the longer term, the policy is that all public realm projects must “consider/include the provision of public toilets in their proposals”.

Speaking at the council meeting, Green Party councillor Oliver Moran, who sought the update on the public toilet policy, said it is “heartening” to see the strategy being progressed “and being progressed in a very logical fashion”.

Mr Moran admitted, as did several other councillors, that he was unaware the new toilet facilities on Grand Parade had been opened and asked if the council could do more to increase awareness of the facilities.

This was echoed by other councillors, including Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent.

“We have a strategy, I just think we need to promote it and we need to deliver on it as fast as we can,” he said.

Independent councillor Paudie Dineen asked if the council could look at erecting signage.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan, who is also a GP, welcomed the progress made to date on what he described as “a very important issue”.

“It’s encouraging to see progress being made because it is, really, a very important issue.

“If we’re going to make our city more user- friendly in terms of the elderly, in terms of the public space and people coming into it, then we need to provide the facilities,” he said.

The council’s director of services for roads and environment operations, David Joyce, said he would take the requests for greater marketing and signage into consideration.

Labour representative in Cork city, Peter Horgan, recently called for more public toilets in the city.

Mr Horgan also said that the majority of towns and villages have few if any public toilets and said that the situation in Cork city is no different.

“I am calling on the government to make provision for opening well-resourced public toilets in areas where people are meeting and at the times that they tend to congregate.

“Public toilets are essential and long overdue in Cork city.

“Moreover, the provision of toilet and seating facilities is an equality issue: For older persons, those with young children, those without money to spend in private enterprise, and those with a disability, access to a toilet can be the difference between communities being accessible or not.”

What you say

Willie Herlihy, Blarney: To be honest, I think public bathrooms are non-existent in the city. To go to the bathroom, I would use a restaurant in the city and not the public toilets. I can’t think of any public toilets in the city. I think its wrong to have to pay for the toilets.

People are often stuck in the city, there should definitely be public toilets in the main trading areas of the city. It is fine to have one on Grand Parade now, but what about having one in the main shopping area, like on Patrick Street?

Fiachra O’Donovan, Turner’s Cross: I have only ever used the bathroom on Grand Parade once. Until then, I didn’t even know it was there. I don’t care much for the idea of tapping a contactless card to get into it either. A contactless bathroom, where access is restricted to contactless payments, that is really bad for the unhoused people in the city. It is also bad for the elderly. To me, it should be completely normal to use a bathroom and not have to use your bank card.

Anne Grant, Plymouth, UK: I have been in Cork for three days now. Since then, I haven’t actually seen any public toilets in the city. When we had to go to the toilet, we went to Dunnes Stores on Patrick Street. We had no problem using the bathrooms there, and we didn’t have to pay for it either unlike on the street.

“We were shopping in Dunnes, and it was ideal to have a bathroom so close while there. Other than using bathrooms in Dunnes and in restaurants, I haven’t come across any public toilets.”