€16k raised for Deepa: Reuniting family ‘utmost priority’

MORE than €16,000 has been raised to repatriate the body of a mother-of-one who died a violent death in Cork to her native India for burial.

Fundraising will also go towards enabling her five-year-old son to be brought back to his grandparents there.

Deepa Dinamani, 38, died at her red-brick terraced home in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork City on July 14.

Her 41-year-old husband Regin Parithapara Rajan was subsequently charged with her murder.

Ms Dinamani had moved to Cork in April to begin work as a senior funds manager at an office in Cork Airport Business Park.

The alarm was raised on the evening of July 14 when she failed to pick up her son, who was in the house of a friend having attended a summer camp. Her death has shocked members of the tight-knit Indian community in Cork.

Two days after she was found dead, 150 people attended a candlelit vigil outside her home. They placed flowers in front of a picture of Deepa which had been placed on her doorstep.

Deepa was a native of Kerala in southern India. She was a trained chartered accountant with over a decade of experience.

Cork Pravasi Malayali, along with the World Malayalee Council Cork and Coinns Cork (Cork Indian Nurses) are among those fund-raising.

On a donation page on idonate.ie, they say as a community it is their “utmost priority” to reunite the young boy with his grandparents.

“Considering the son’s welfare, it is important that he is sent back to his family in India. His caring grandparents, uncle and the extended family are eagerly awaiting his safe return to the country.

"The mental wellbeing of the son is of utmost concern. His bonding with his grandparents has to be ensured as soon as possible and it is the utmost priority.”

The three groups are fundraising alongside members of the Cork Indian Community Facebook group and the Irish Malayalee. They also want to assist the only sibling of Deepa, with costs associated with him travelling to Ireland to bring his nephew and the remains of his late sister home.

Donations can be made to the fund at https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/repatriation