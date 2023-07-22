PICS: Protest takes place in Cork city calling for the return of Piper's Funfair in Kinsale 

A protest took place in Cork city centre on Saturday afternoon in support of Piper’s Funfair, whose future in Kinsale has been cast in doubt due to the introduction of a €60,000 bond.
Cork County Council is currently seeking a €60,000 bond from the organisers to hold the funfair in a Kinsale town park. A rally was held in Kinsale last April in support of the event which attracted a large crowd, and the organisers are hoping Saturday’s protest will help to further highlight the ongoing situation.
Helen Hickey who is a member of the Save Pipers Action Group said they are protesting to raise awareness.
“We hope the protest will raise awareness and highlight the ongoing situation."
Ms Hickey said the group were in Cork city last Thursday drumming up publicity ahead of Saturday’s protest. “We were in the city canvassing last Thursday and we handed out 500 fliers. We good feedback from the public and people are signing the online petition which is now up to nearly 600 signatures. There is fierce frustration over this issue locally,” she added.
The Piper family are synonymous with Kinsale. They built the funfair in 1932. Their livelihoods and heritage are under threat. The people of Kinsale are missing what is part of our culture and childhood.”
Ms Hickey said the Save Pipers Action Group won’t give up. “We have approached the executive to get another meeting and to have a sit down. We have had no response. The situation is in a stalemate. We won’t give up. We will keep battling.
"We will be taking the protest and handing over signatories to the County Hall the following week," concluded Ms Hickey.