Repairs to section of damaged quay wall in Cork city centre to get underway next month

REPAIR works to a damaged section of quay wall in the heart of Cork city are set to get underway next month.

A collapse of a portion of the northern quay wall near South Gate Bridge last August marked the latest in a number of quay wall collapses along that stretch of the south channel of the River Lee.

The incident in August left a sizeable hole at a section of quay wall which abuts a privately-owned car park.

Almost a year on from that incident, Cork City Council has confirmed that a schedule of works has been agreed with the private landowners whose responsibility it is to repair the section of damaged quay wall, and those works are due to commence in the coming weeks.

“A schedule of works has been agreed with works due to commence in mid-August with the repairs expected to take approximately nine weeks,” a spokesperson for the council said.

“The entire cost of the works are being borne by the landowner.”

The latest update follows confirmation in May from the council’s director of strategic and economic development, Fearghal Reidy, that a plan for restoration works had been submitted to the local authority.

“Representatives of the property owners have submitted a method statement to Cork City Council to restore the quay walls,” he said in response to a written question submitted by the now Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy.

“The council will continue to engage with the representatives, to establish a restoration timeframe,” Mr Reidy said at the time.

Cork City Council had previously said it had sent correspondence to the persons responsible for the privately owned lands where the collapse took place seeking “urgent engagement” and advising them of their responsibility to arrange for repair works to be carried out.

'Sizeable Hole'

Commenting on the latest update, the Lord Mayor welcomed that repairs are now scheduled to commence in the coming weeks, but said it is regrettable that it has taken this long.

“It’s great that repair works will start.

“There is now quite a sizeable hole in the quay wall.

“However, I am not content that it has taken over a year to get works done.

“There needs to be quicker legal mechanisms in the dereliction side of Irish local government to speed up owner engagement especially in collapsed structures such as private quay walls, which are a major part of the public realm,” he said.

“For the past year, the hole in the quay wall has looked horrific and luckily hasn’t impacted even further on the historic South Gate Bridge.

“Local government such as Cork City Council need more legal teeth to get owners to move quicker on repairing historic structures.” Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, who previously called for repair works to be carried out without delay, welcomed progress on the matter.

“I would welcome that there will be repairs carried out,” he told The Echo.

“There is still an element of public concern about it, so I’d definitely welcome progress on repairs there.”