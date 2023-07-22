Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 11:49

'I'll get you, motherf***ers', man shouted at security staff in Cork city

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the garda evidence in the absence of the accused.
'I'll get you, motherf***ers', man shouted at security staff in Cork city

A young man who got into a row with security staff outside a pub in Cork city shouted at them at the height of the incident – “I’ll get you, motherf***ers”.

Liam Heylin

A young man who got into a row with security staff outside a pub in Cork city shouted at them at the height of the incident – “I’ll get you, motherf***ers”.

The case against Michael Butler of 11 Edward Walsh Road, Togher, Cork, was listed for hearing at Cork District Court but there was no appearance by the defendant.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the garda evidence in the absence of the accused.

Garda Paul Dromey said that after midnight on July 4, 2022 he received a report of a man fighting with security personnel outside Clancy’s Bar on Marlboro Street, Cork.

He testified that the accused was highly intoxicated and aggressive, lashing out at security and at gardaí.

He was threatening security officers, saying, “I’ll get ye mother-f***ers.” 

In the absence of an appearance by the defendant, Judge Olann Kelleher convicted Michael Butler on both counts against him.

He fined him €300 for being threatening and abusive and €200 for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

