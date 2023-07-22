Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 10:45

Man accused of assault causing harm to middle-aged taxi driver in Cork

Mark Beresford, 29, with address at Gortataggart, Thurles, County Tipperary was served by Garda Daniel Murray with a book of evidence.
Liam Heylin

Mark Beresford, 29, with address at Gortataggart, Thurles, County Tipperary was served by Garda Daniel Murray with a book of evidence.

The young man faces the single charge of assault causing harm to a taxi driver at Curraheen Road, Cork, on May 1, 2021.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 23.

