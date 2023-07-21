Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 15:43

Government buildings evacuated before bomb threat declared a hoax

A number of Government buildings were evacuated this afternoon after a series of bomb threats turned out to be a hoax
The offices of the Labour Court and Workplace Relations Commission in Dublin were both impacted, with other reports suggesting the Department of Enterprise was also targeted.

Echo reporter

The building was evacuated by staff at 1.45pm this afternoon, with staff advising that a threat had been delivered by phone to its reception desk.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are aware of a number of security alerts at Government buildings this afternoon, Friday, July 21st, 2023.

"Following further enquiries An Garda Síochána is satisfied that all of the alerts have been deemed as hoax and the areas have been declared safe."

