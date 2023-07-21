Councillors support more monitoring of the harbour environment

CLARITY on the role the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plays in the environmental monitoring of Cork Harbour was called for at last Monday’s Carrigaline MD meeting.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White initially brought forward a motion which sought a detailed summary of Cork County Council’s environmental monitoring activity of port operations in Cork Harbour. The motion gained the support of his fellow councillors.

Cllr White said he raised the issue because of the significant port activities in Cork Harbour. “There is a role for Cork County Council in monitoring the ongoing environmental impact on what is now significant port activities in Cork Harbour. The EPA have a part to play as well. They play a significant role in terms of the macro monitoring of water quality and air quality. The Port of Cork has expanded hugely in recent years and when the M28 is complete there will be a huge volume of activity in the port. That doesn’t come without an environmental cost,” he said.

Cllr White expressed his concerns that there isn’t enough monitoring carried out in terms of pre-event monitoring.

“I have a concern that there isn’t enough monitoring of stuff before it happens, particularly with the view to the increased activity that is now present in the harbour. If something happens Cork County Council are asked to look at it in terms of an environmental issue and do a good job.”

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton suggested the EPA would be asked to provide more clarity in terms of their role with regard to monitoring environmental occurrences within the harbour.

This suggestion was seconded by Cllr White who added: “I hope there is a role for us going forward. It is important that if the environment section sees fit to have a discussion about an opening and expanding of their resources we would be kept abreast of that.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said the port is a “huge player” in the area.

“The Port is now having regular meetings with residents in Ringaskiddy which is a significant improvement.

There is now a good process in place for engagement on issues around noise, pollution and dust monitoring,” he added.

Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway said she will come back to the councillors with more information. “With regards to the EPA Act 1992, I will converse with the director of the environment to see how we go about that. I will come back to you.”