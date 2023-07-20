Medical evacuation in West Cork sees woman airlifted to hospital 

Heir Island was the location for a major medical evacuation today that saw a local woman airlifted to hospital.

Baltimore RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 search and rescue helicopter both tended to the woman after she fell ill on the island off Baltimore.

Baltimore RNLI initially responded after a call was received at 4.46pm today. Rescue 115 was subsequently tasked to the scene at 5.40pm. The patient was transferred into the helicopter via a stretcher. She was subsequently airlifted to Cork Airport where rescue 115 landed at 7.06pm. She is believed to be in a stable condition at Cork University Hospital.

The RNLI charity was established to save lives at sea and provides 24-hour search and rescue services across Ireland and the UK. It operates 238 lifeboat stations scattered across the UK and Ireland.