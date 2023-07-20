Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 11:32

Man accused of murdering his wife in Wilton appears in court via video link: Case adjourned to end of July

Sergeant John Kelleher said it was a very recent matter and that it was too soon for directions to be available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Man accused of murdering his wife in Wilton appears in court via video link: Case adjourned to end of July

File image of earlier court appearance by 41 year-old Regin Parithapara Rajan who was charged with the murder of his wife Deepa Dinamani at Cardinal Court, Wilton Cork. Pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

The 41-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at their home in Wilton on Friday appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Regin Parithapara Rajan appeared on the screens at Courtroom 1 today as he sat in a video room at Cork Prison. He was represented in court in person by solicitor, Eddie Burke.

He is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at their home at Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork on July 14, contrary to common law.

Det Garda Alan Johnson arrested, charged and cautioned the defendant at 2.43am on Sunday. Mr Rajan made no reply to the charge after caution.

Sergeant John Kelleher said it was a very recent matter and that it was too soon for directions to be available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until July 31.

The accused who wore a grey tracksuit was not required to speak during the brief hearing and was told by the judge that he was represented in court by Mr Burke.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said previously that he had explained to Mr Rajan that there was no provision for bail at the district court and that he accepted that he would be remanded in custody.

Mr Burke requested that Mr Rajan receive all appropriate medical attention while in prison, in particular any psychiatric attention he might need as he suffered from depression while he also applied for free legal aid, saying that his client had no means and no income. Free legal aid was granted.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Rajan in continuing custody to appear again at Cork District Court on July 31 by video link.

Mr Burke said that there would be no need for an interpreter as Mr Rajan had good English and understood proceedings.

Chartered Accountant

The deceased, Ms Dinamani, a native of Kerala in south-west India, was a chartered accountant and she moved with her husband and young son to Cork three months ago to take up a position as a Fund Manager with a financial services company, Alter Domus Fund Services based at Cork Airport Business Park.

A group based in Cork representing people from the Kerala region of India expressed their sorrow at the news of Ms Dinamani’s death and pledged to work closely with the Indian Embassy to help and support Ms Dinamani’s family during this difficult time.

More in this section

Judge gavel on book in library Cork woman sentenced for shoplifting at Tesco in city
gavel Woman claims she was put in fear by social media contacts from ex-partner 
Law and justice concept Cork sisters caught shoplifting in lead-up to Christmas
cork court
<p>Creatives at Cork’s Kabin Studio have kicked off the World Cup celebrations with an epic new song in support of “local legend” Denise O'Sullivan and the rest of Ireland’s Women’s National Team. Pictured is Denise O'Sullivan during a Republic of Ireland training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

WATCH: Cork’s Kabin Studio releases epic song in support of women's national football team

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more