Woman claims she was put in fear by social media contacts from ex-partner 

A woman with a safety order against her ex-partner claimed she was put in fear by social media contacts from him including one of a peace-sign emoji.

The woman said at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court for cases under the Domestic Violence Act that she was put in fear and that he had breached the terms of the safety order which only allowed him to have respectful communication in relation to access to their children.

She said that between November 2022 and February this year, she was unable to block him on social media because he would 'like’ something she had posted and immediately block her. She explained that this had the effect of preventing her from blocking him during the period. She said he could simply unblock her, send a ‘like’ and then block her again until the next communication he chose to make.

She said she had no problem with him contacting the children or contacting her about the children.

“It is not the peace sign emoji I am worried about, it's the ‘likes’ and the blocking me. I could have a brilliant day with the children and he comes on, ‘likes’ my videos and blocks me,” she told Sergeant John Kelleher under direct examination.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, put it to the complainant that by her own description she was not bothered about the peace-sign emoji. However, she told him under cross-examination that she was.

“I am entitled to go to the gardaí if I feel threatened… A peace-sign emoji – what’s that about?” she said.

Mr Buttimer said there was no proof that the defendant was ‘liking’ videos or anything else his ex-partner was posting.

Defendant testimony

The defendant testified also. He said in relation to the peace-sign emoji, “I am holding my hands up".

He said he sent a text with it to say medical cards for the children had arrived at his mother’s house and he was sending the peace emoji to show he was just texting to tell her that.

However, she said this was the first she heard about medical cards. He said that was the text he sent with the emoji. Judge Olann Kelleher said the screenshot of the emoji had no text with it. The defendant insisted he sent it with text.

The judge said that would be very important as it would make the communication compliant with the terms of the safety order to have only respectful communication in relation to the children.

The case was adjourned until October 3 to enable Garda Damien Craven, who investigated the case, or any of the other parties, to trace the original TikTok communication.

Because the case was brought under the Domestic Violence Act, the parties cannot be identified.