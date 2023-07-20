Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 11:45

Cork woman sentenced for shoplifting at Tesco in city

Nicole Sweeney of Glencoo, Boreenmanna Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to that theft offence at Tesco on April 8, 2023.
A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to two months in prison for shoplifting at Tesco on Paul Street in Cork when she was on temporary release from prison.

Liam Heylin

She appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was a recovering addict and that the presence of a man with her in Tesco may have had a role in her committing this offence.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the two-month sentence which will run concurrently with the term she is presently serving.

