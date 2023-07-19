Cork sisters caught shoplifting in lead-up to Christmas

Two sisters who were caught shoplifting in the lead-up to Christmas have confessed to their crime at Cork District Court.

19-year-old Shania Pyne of The Close, Mahon, Cork, was given a six-month suspended for her part in the theft. She had previous theft convictions.

22-year-old Shannarra Pyne of the same address had no previous convictions and she was fined €150 for her part in the shoplifting.

Sergeant John Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher that the theft occurred on December 16 2022 at Lifestyle Sports on Patrick Street when two tracksuit pants and a top were stolen by the defendants.