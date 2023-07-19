Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 21:08

Cork sisters caught shoplifting in lead-up to Christmas

Sergeant John Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher that the theft occurred on December 16 2022 at Lifestyle Sports on Patrick Street when two tracksuit pants and a top were stolen by the defendants.
Liam Heylin

Two sisters who were caught shoplifting in the lead-up to Christmas have confessed to their crime at Cork District Court.

19-year-old Shania Pyne of The Close, Mahon, Cork, was given a six-month suspended for her part in the theft. She had previous theft convictions.

22-year-old Shannarra Pyne of the same address had no previous convictions and she was fined €150 for her part in the shoplifting.

