The Mayor of the County of Cork has called for an emergency meeting with SouthDoc management regarding the Red Eye (overnight) service in Fermoy.

Local representatives and residents have claimed that the Red Eye service which provides overnight care at SouthDoc Fermoy ceased at 10pm on Tuesday night.

A public meeting on the issue was called on Monday night by Labour TD Seán Sherlock, and a vigil was held outside SouthDoc Fermoy on Tuesday night.

However, in a statement issued to The Echo, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) said it wished to reassure people that there is no reduction of service in the North Cork region, Red Eye or otherwise.

“We can confirm that SouthDoc is engaging with staff and their union representatives, Siptu. A consultation process has commenced in line with IR (Industrial Relations) procedures. SouthDoc has vacant positions within the organisation and these have been offered to staff and obviously engagement is continuing. It is not appropriate to comment any further on this process as it is still underway with the relevant parties.

“We reiterate that there is no reduction of out-of-hours care in the North Cork region, Red Eye or otherwise. SouthDoc continues to provide service from 6pm to 8am each weekday and 24-hour cover at weekends and public holidays,” the CKCH statement added.

“If an individual in the catchment area requires care, that care can be provided by appointment in the Fermoy Treatment Centre, or via home visit, depending on the clinical condition of the patient as assessed by the consulting doctor.”

However, speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn, the mayor of Co Cork, said serious concerns remain about the level of service provision at SouthDoc in Fermoy.

“I’m calling on the HSE and SouthDoc to outline to us exactly what service there is,” he said.

“We want full retention of the existing services. It’s a very large area and there’s a lot of concern and hurt in the area over this. I am concerned for older people and for mothers with babies and young children. A child doesn’t just get sick until 10pm at night. What do you do after 10pm?It’s absolutely unbelievable. We’re not going to take this lying down.

“I’m calling on the staff and the management of SouthDoc and the HSE to come out and meet us, the public representatives. We’re looking for that meeting since last Monday week and we looked for it again last Monday and again after the public meeting in Fermoy.”

He complimented the organisers of a vigil that took place outside SouthDoc Fermoy on Tuesday night, which he said was very well attended.

A joint statement issued on Tuesday by SouthDoc and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare stated: “It is important to emphasise that if an individual in Fermoy requires care, that care can be provided by appointment in the Fermoy Treatment Centre, or via home visit, depending on the clinical condition of the patient as assessed by the consulting doctor. There is no reduction in service to North Cork.

“It is also important to note that SouthDoc’s ‘Red Eye’ service of 10pm to 8am is capable of dealing with approximately 500 patients. This is far in excess of the current demand, which is, on average, 100 patients per night. It is therefore well resourced to meet current and any potential increase in this demand.”

A march highlighting the issue is due to take place in Fermoy at 12pm on Friday and will start from the Town Park gates and finish at Fermoy Courthouse.