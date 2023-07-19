Dozens waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals today

Almost 40 people were waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals this morning, according to the latest Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures.

There were 39 patients in total waiting for a bed in Cork today, according to the latest figures.

There were 28 patients waiting for a bed at Cork University Hospital (CUH), 27 of whom were on trolleys in the emergency department (ED) and one person who was on a trolley on a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

There were nine patients on trolleys at the ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and there were two patients waiting on trolleys on wards at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

Nationally, there were 379 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning.

262 patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 117 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.