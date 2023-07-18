Overnight water and traffic disruptions likely for large area of Cork’s northside

Essential works may cause overnight water and traffic disruptions to a large area of Cork city’s northside beginning on Wednesday evening, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was formerly known as Irish Water, said part of the works are scheduled to occur from 9pm on Wednesday 19 July until 1am on Thursday 20 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, the works, which are part of the company’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply and traffic disruptions a large area of Cork’s northside.

Among the areas affected, Uisce Éireann said, will be the Old Youghal Road, Gardiners Avenue, New Road, Kellehers Buildings, Gardiners Hill, Ashburton Hill, St. Josephs Drive, Montenotte Grove, Murmount Lawn, Murmount Avenue, Murmount Circle, Murmount Drive, Murmount Park, Murmount Crescent, Murmount Close, Murmount Road, Inis Colm Road, Iona Park, Iona Place, Tracton Place, Tracton Avenue, Glanmire Road Middle, Woodlands, Woodlands Demense, Springfort, Springfort Crescent, Leycesters Lane, Baile an Aoire, Clifton Downs, Merrion Court, The Mews, Ardnalee, Herbert Park, Richmond Avenue, Brian Dillon Crescent, St. Annes Drive, St. Christophers Road, St. Christophers Drive, St. Christophers Avenue, St. Christophers Walk, Clifton Road, Clifton Avenue and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065486.