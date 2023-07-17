‘Outdoor Cork County Council staffing roles offered’

AN official with Cork County Council said people are coming off recruitment panels and have been offered outdoor staffing roles with the local authority.

Deputy chief executive James Fogarty was responding to queries from councillors about potentially increasing the number of outdoor staff throughout the county.

Mr Fogarty said several issues come into play during the recruitment process: “The next budget is an opportunity to have that discussion, because none of it can be done without money. It is a very busy time, but we can’t have a standing army for the busiest time of the year and then have them idle for the rest of the year. A balance must be found in all of this: Money, people and how you hire the people. There are people coming off panels at the moment and they have been offered jobs. It is in motion.”

Following queries from councillors on potentially speeding up the recruitment process, the deputy chief executive admitted the process does take time.

“As regards panels, we can only put a panel on the number on it who apply and those who pass the scrutiny. The scrutiny does take time. The consequences of not doing it right for everybody is fairly drastic. It takes as long as it takes. Can it be improved? We can certainly ask the question.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said members on the ground are anxious about strain on their demands. “I know there is a recruitment process under way, and I would expect some appointments to be made shortly. Our members on the ground are anxious in terms of the strain that is on the current outdoor staffing levels in trying to meet the demand that is there. We really need to see appointments and an increase in the outdoor staffing levels as soon as possible.

“There is also an issue around the recruitment of seasonal staff. Some of our members highlighted some concern around the length of time that is taking.

“We are asking for an update as soon as possible in terms of the increasing of our outdoor staffing levels,” he added.

“There is a need for more staff and positions to be filled when they are vacant,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan. “The ratio between the amount of kilometres in Macroom municipal district and the amount of staff are not matching up.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Looney said a greater urgency is required. “Vacancies are no good when they are not filled. We are also haemorrhaging our staff to Irish Water.”