Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Three poetry books by Richard Goodison set for launch

The launch will take place in the central library on Grand Parade on Wednesday
Local advocate for the elderly, Paddy O’Brien, will launch the titles at the event this Wednesday, July 19.

Jack McKay

THREE poetry books written by Richard Goodison are due to be launched at the Central Library on Grand Parade this week.

The writer has had several of his poems published in The Echo.

The collections were primarily composed during the pandemic, while Goodison was cocooning.

The titles of the three books are The Goldfinches, The Sighting, and A Bouquet/Some Sports.

Goodison’s poems, such as ‘The Holly Bough’ and ‘Mayfield Matters’, have previously appeared in The Echo.

“Your sensitivity to nature,” says one reader of Goodison, “your love and knowledge of literature and music just leap from the pages, intertwined with humour, poignancy, and mystery, conveying your depth of feelings.”

All are welcome to the launch event, which will take place at 3pm on Wednesday.

