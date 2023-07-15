Cork man passes away in Vietnam months after motorbike crash

A Cork man who was injured in a motorbike crash in Vietnam in April has died.

Damien Horgan from Doneraile was involved in a road traffic accident in Vietnam where he had been living and working as an English language teacher for four years.

The Cork man sustained very serious injuries in the crash and had been in critical care in a Ho Chi Minh hospital since.

He catastrophically damaged the left side of his body, broke his collar bone and shoulder, and sustained 11 broken ribs.

A GoFundMe set up to fund further surgery he required raised over €115,000.

An update posted today revealed the sad news that Mr Horgan has passed away.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Damien has passed away. He lost his fight yesterday and what a fight he put up!

"The outpouring of love and support we have received has just been unbelievable. Old friends, new friends and everyone in between have shown us so much love and support from every corner of the earth.

"Damien touched the lives of so many people! It has been bittersweet to hear different stories of Damien over the past few weeks.

"He was a witty, smart but gentle person. He will live on in us for the rest of our days.

"We're so glad our grandfather, Frank, took so many pictures of Damien and us growing up & throughout the years, which we will cherish forever!

"God Damien you really were so loved beyond words, and as we have said before.

"If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone of you who have been so heavily invested in Damien's story. Without all of your help, we wouldn't have gotten those extra weeks to be by Damien's side in Vietnam.

"The love and support my family and I have received has been second to none. We will never be able to put into words how grateful we are to have such an amazing community of people around us from the very start.

"Rest easy Dame, until we meet again."