GARDAÍ are investigating the explosion of a device at two properties in Limerick city.

The incident occurred in Hyde Road at about 3.10am on Saturday.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene.

A man in his early 30s suffered injuries to his arm which were non-life threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage from the Hyde Road area between 2.30am and 3.15am is asked to make it available.