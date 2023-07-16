Cork drag performers to host private premiere screening of Barbie movie

Some of Cork’s top drag performers are set to host a private premiere screening of the Barbie movie.

Cork Drag Rec Room is inviting Barbie and drag fans to come together “for a night of celebration, fun, and plenty of pink” to raise funds for the community group.

The private premiere will take place this Friday, July 21 at The Reel Picture, Blackpool.

“From what we have seen so far, the Barbie movie is about Barbie breaking the mould and finding her authentic self, and what is more drag than that?!

“We are inviting the public to join us for a campy, fun, fashionable night where they can dress as OTT or as understated as they like and get in the mood for Cork Pride, which is just around the corner,” Cork Drag Rec Room’s chairperson, Clío Lawton, said.

“We already have a lot of performers with reserved tickets, and members of the community who signed up to presale, so we encourage people to sign up quickly before the limited tickets are gone.

“It is a night not to be missed, and we cannot wait to meet everyone there!”

The Cork Drag Rec Room is a volunteer-led group, supported by the Gay Project, offering a safe and brave space for all queer folk and allies over the age of 18 who are interested in the art of drag.

The Barbie premier marks the start of a series of events and workshops led by the group which will be happening throughout the year.

The movie will be screened at 7pm on Friday and limited tickets are on sale via Cork Drag Rec Room’s Instagram page for €10.