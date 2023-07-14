Character reference regulation in sexual crime cases welcomed 

A CORK advocate for the victims of sexual crimes has said that she hopes that proposed changes to the law will make people take more time to think about giving character references for people found guilty of sexual crimes.

Sexual Violence Centre Cork chief executive Mary Crilly was speaking about the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Human Trafficking) Bill 2023, which seeks to make changes to the practice of supplying character references for criminals guilty of sexual offences including rape.

It also aims to strengthen the law around protection for victims of human trafficking, and to strengthen of the law in relation to consent.

Ms Crilly has been campaigning for alterations to the current system for years, citing the emotional impact of character references as one of her major concerns. She said this will be a huge step forward for the sexual assault survivors she works with.

Under the proposed changes, anyone providing a character reference will need to do so under oath or via an affidavit. The individual providing the reference must also swear to the veracity of their statement and expect to be called before the court for cross-examination if necessary.

“I’ve seen cases where there have been seven character references offered up at any one time,” Ms Crilly said. “I’ve also had people who provided character references sitting behind me in court.

"However, they don’t have to put their hands up and admit what they have done.

“Normally, the person handing in the character reference is an employer or the chairperson of a club. Someone saying that this is a good character when they have been found guilty of rape should have to stand up and swear it in an open court rather than hiding behind a character reference.”

Ms Crilly believes a change in legislation would mean “that if someone wants to say a person is a good character after he’s been found guilty of rape they will take more time to think about coming forward”.

The charity founder said the complainant’s good standing in the community is rarely taken into account.

“There are always character references handed up without fail. These come from employers, friends, and people in the community.

“It’s outrageous because no one can stand up for the victim and say she is a good character.

"They can’t say, ‘This is an amazing person who has been doing outstanding work in the community’, or anything to that effect. That’s not allowed or permitted. It’s different for anyone found guilty of rape which beggars belief.

“You will hear people saying, ‘I don’t know what happened that night but I know he’s a good guy so I’ll do a character reference for him’. That person giving the character reference is rarely named.”

The bill will now be presented to the Houses of the Oireachtas where it will be debated.