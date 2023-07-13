Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 21:04

Man admits carrying knife and attacking two staff members at Cork pub

At Cork District Court he has signed pleas of guilty and the case against him was sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.
Man admits carrying knife and attacking two staff members at Cork pub

A MAN accused of entering The Briar Rose pub in Douglas carrying a knife and attacking two members of staff has signed a plea of guilty to the charges against him. Picture: Denis Minihane.

A MAN accused of entering The Briar Rose pub in Douglas carrying a knife and attacking two members of staff has signed a plea of guilty to the charges against him.

David White, aged 44, of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, faced the prospect of a trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Now at Cork District Court he has signed pleas of guilty and the case against him was sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

Detective Garda Declan O’Dwyer charged David White with two counts of assault causing harm to staff members at The Briar Rose, Douglas Road, Cork, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, and production of a knife on that occasion.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on October 23.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until the sentencing hearing.

Bail conditions require him to reside at his home address at Glencurrig Park, South Douglas Road, Cork, to stay off all intoxicants, sign on at Togher Garda Station, and to provide gardaí with a mobile phone number at which he would be contactable at all times.

He is also required to stay away from The Briar Rose and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the two injured parties.

More in this section

Public alerted to potential flooding as Met Éireann issues rainfall warning Public alerted to potential flooding as Met Éireann issues rainfall warning
Noel Long Woman's 'naked and bruised' body found by forestry workers in Cork, court hears 
Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'The saddest case I have come across': Judge dismisses charge regarding breach of safety order
cork court
<p>Delays resulting from industrial action at Uisce Éireann have affected repairs to a burst watermain in Churchtown North, Ballintotis and surrounding areas.</p>

Industrial action affects water main repairs in Cork communities

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more