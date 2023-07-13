Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 21:03

Industrial action affects water main repairs in Cork communities

Delays resulting from industrial action at Uisce Éireann have affected repairs to a burst watermain in Churchtown North, Ballintotis and surrounding areas.

Sarah Horgan

Delays resulting from industrial action at Uisce Éireann have affected repairs to a burst water main in Churchtown North, Ballintotis and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are alerting locals to the issue which is believed to be impacting approximately 600 customers at the locations.

Repair works have been delayed due to the industrial strike action taking place throughout today and tomorrow. The leak has been isolated with final repairs to the water main scheduled to be completed by midday Saturday July 15.

In the meantime, Uisce Éireann has arranged alternative drinking water supplies at several locations from midday tomorrow. These include Leary and O’Mahoney’s Garage, Ballintotis Church and Two Mile Inn.   Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per HSE advice.

The company said they will do everything within their power to maintain safe water service where possible.

“Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from the company for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours", a spokesperson for the company said. "As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes. Our priority remains the protection of public health and the environment through the delivery of safe, secure and sustainable water services during this dispute and we will do everything within our power to maintain safe water services where possible”.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website (REF. COR00065537).

