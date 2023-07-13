Public alerted to potential flooding as Met Éireann issues rainfall warning

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for almost the entire Republic of Ireland, with the public alerted to potential flooding and other possible impacts.

The weather warning was issued today by Met Éireann and it will come into effect from 2am.

Heavy rain will sweep across the country tomorrow ☔️



A #rainfall warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster & Connacht



⚠️Localised flooding

🌧️Poor visibility

🚗Difficult travelling conditions



Valid: 02:00-19:00 14/07/23



More here 👇https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/YQbz4tXHyt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 13, 2023

The warning, affecting Munster, Leinster, Connacht and counties Cavan and Monaghan in Ulster, is due to remain in place until 7pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann has advised that possible impacts could include localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Spells of heavy rain are expected at times, with the national forecaster stating that it will be blustery at times also, especially on south and east coasts.