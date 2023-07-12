‘Balance needs to be found’ on GAA rights

A balance needs to be found to suit the public, the GAA and broadcast companies, a Cork politician has said, after RTÉ and GAA representatives appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee to speak about the GAAGO service.

The subscription channel which is a joint venture between the Gaelic Athletic Association sports body and RTÉ has attracted a lot of criticism this year after the non-broadcasting of several high-profile games on free-to-air TV.

Cork County Council recently agreed to write to Croke Park outlining the frustrations of their members over the continued broadcasting of GAA games on the subscription service.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said he can see the merits in both sides of the debate.

“Firstly, people are being charged to watch their home county play GAA and they have been involved in the GAA all their life but secondly the GAA has to make money. Every parish has a GAA club, and every parish has remarkable facilities. There are large grants from Central Council and the Munster Council for those facilities.

"They are in direct competition with rugby and soccer which are professional sports. They are selling a product and that is hurling and football,” he said.

Mr Barry also wondered about the feasibility of the free-to-air channels to broadcast every single match. “I don’t think it is feasible to broadcast every single match on free to air TV. There are way more matches in the modern championship.”

However, he also said the online aspect of GAAGO doesn’t work for everyone. “If I take my in-laws for example, they don’t have internet connection and if they did they don’t know how to drive it anyway — but the flip side to that is that everything in life is online now. We need to find the right balance to suit everyone.

“Is there an option that between TG4, RTÉ and Virgin you could get all the games on? The more dialogue between the broadcasters the better. Even a dedicated GAA channel could be an option.

"Broadband also needs to be driven on throughout the country to make it more accessible. It will take three to four years for the whole country to have full speed broadband,” he added.

GAA director general Tom Ryan told the Oireachtas Committee on Media that although it was “great” that people want to see football and hurling matches, he said “the expectation that every single game should be on television is just not realistic”.

“It’s not in our interest, and not in our plans,” he said.

He said that the total income for GAAGO in a year is approximately €4m. “We have a responsibility to try and earn a reasonable income, in whatever means, whether it be through the turnstiles or through broadcasting those games.”

When Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan outlined the various difficulties people had in watching a recent Cork-Tipperary match, Mr Ryan accepted there had been difficulties.

Fine Gael TD and former Gaelic footballer Alan Dillon said there was “huge frustration” among the public that prominent GAA games were being put behind a paywall.

RTÉ’s group head of sport Declan McBennett told the committee that any profits made on its pay-per-view app is used to broadcast more football and hurling matches for free.

Mr McBennett also denied the assertion that the top GAA clashes were being “cherrypicked” to be put behind a paywall to drive subscriptions and profits.