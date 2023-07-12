Woman previously caught shoplifting ten times sentenced for stealing cosmetics worth €17

A 22-year old woman who was caught shoplifting ten times before has been given an eight-month suspended jail term for her 11th theft conviction.

Julianne McDonagh of 1 Inchera Close, Mahon, pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing cosmetics worth €17.

She admitted the offence which occurred on January 9 at Boots, Patrick Street.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the accused had served a prison sentence for other thefts earlier this year and this offence from January was the last count against her.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the suspended sentence.