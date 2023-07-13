A dream come true: Ukrainian family housed in new Mahon home

Yuliya Kanyuka and her 15-year-old son Matthew, who is an Irish citizen but grew up in Ukraine, were emotional as they spoke of escaping a war that left them traumatised and uncertain about the future. Almost 16 months on from the beginning of their nightmare, they have been made residents of a modular housing community in Mahon.
Yuliya opened up about how she especially missed preparing dinner and sitting around the kitchen table at mealtimes while living in the hotel. “Before, we took our food back up to our room in boxes,” she said. “We can cook our own dinners now. It was my mother’s birthday recently and we were able to celebrate in the house with some cake.”
The Government rolled out the rapid build housing programme to provide accommodation for families fleeing war in Ukraine. Its overall aim is to provide short-term accommodation to some 2,000 Ukrainians at several sites across Ireland.
