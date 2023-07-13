A dream come true: Ukrainian family housed in new Mahon home

A MOTHER and son who spent more than a year living in a hotel described it as a dream come true to finally make their own dinner again after receiving the keys to a new home in Mahon.

Yuliya Kanyuka and her 15-year-old son Matthew, who is an Irish citizen but grew up in Ukraine, were emotional as they spoke of escaping a war that left them traumatised and uncertain about the future. Almost 16 months on from the beginning of their nightmare, they have been made residents of a modular housing community in Mahon.

Yuliya opened up about how she especially missed preparing dinner and sitting around the kitchen table at mealtimes while living in the hotel. “Before, we took our food back up to our room in boxes,” she said. “We can cook our own dinners now. It was my mother’s birthday recently and we were able to celebrate in the house with some cake.”

The Government rolled out the rapid build housing programme to provide accommodation for families fleeing war in Ukraine. Its overall aim is to provide short-term accommodation to some 2,000 Ukrainians at several sites across Ireland.

Yuliya, from Chernihiv, praised Fiona Corcoran from Cork charity the Greater Chernobyl Cause who helped make the move to Mahon possible.

The Cork woman heard about how Yuliya’s parents were living in a hotel in Bantry and hoped to join their daughter and grandson in Cork city. She said it was always their wish to be housed together so they could support each other in healing from the war.

Matthew, Yuliya, Tamara and Volodymyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Yuliya’s father Volodymyr told The Echo that one of the most difficult parts of being away from home is picturing his once beautiful garden now overgrown and unkempt.

However, he and his wife Tamara said they are extremely grateful to be with their daughter and grandson now. The family are glad to be able to heal and process their grief under the same roof.

Meanwhile, Matthew, who is a student of Douglas Community School, and his mother, had previously been adapting to their new life in Ireland in the best way they knew how.

“We lived in the East Village Hotel,” Yuliya said.

“I worked in the restaurant from the very start. The owner was very nice to me and I was treated very well. Cork has always been my second home.”

However, Yuliya was unable to cast aside the trauma of her experiences.

“When I shut the door behind me I was frightened”, she said of her hotel room.

“Any loud noise I heard reminded me of war. That included anything from doors banging to sirens outside. Where we lived in Ukraine was quite close to a military base.”

Matthew and Yuliya. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Yuliya, who also has a 24-year-old son living in Poland, recalled life after that taking an abysmal turn that forced her out of the ninth floor of an apartment building into a lonely bomb shelter.

Some of the people lost to war had been friends of the family including one man who was murdered while out shopping.

Meanwhile, Fiona Corcoran is continuing to support the family as they settle into their new home.

“I struck up a friendship with Yuliya through her son who was doing work experience with us,” Fiona said.

“The school he attends, Douglas Community School, have been staunch supporters of us since the war broke out and held humungous fundraisers. Yuliya had told me about how she wanted to be housed together with her mother and father.

“We assisted them with paperwork and are glad they were finally able to have that dream realised. It’s really difficult for everyone involved, particularly Yuliya’s father who I know would love to be back fighting for his country. We are glad to be able to support them in any way we can.”

She praised the modular housing initiative adding: “We are really grateful to the people funding the houses.

“There is a great atmosphere at the complex which has become like a tiny village made up of the Ukrainian community.”