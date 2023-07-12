Minister of State describes living conditions at Noonan’s Rd as ‘unacceptable’

A Government minister has described conditions in the Noonan’s Rd local authority flats complex as “unacceptable”, urging Cork City Council to engage with tenants.

Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, made his remarks during a Dáil exchange yesterday evening with Socialist TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry.

Mr Barry had outlined the conditions in which some social housing tenants of Noonan’s Rd are living, describing broken heating systems, outbreaks of mould, crumbling balconies, structural damage and rodent infestation.

Stating that the provision of social housing would be a key part to the solution of the housing crisis, Mr Barry said that social housing must be quality housing, and, he said, when the State is the landlord, the State must be an exemplary landlord.

Describing the conditions endured by some of the Noonan’s Rd tenants, Mr Barry said many of these tenants were vulnerable people, some of them old, some of them sick.

“They feel they have been abandoned, forgotten by the council,” he said.

“The negative psychosocial effects of this abandonment are real. They are very real.”

Noting that the Noonan’s Rd flats are adjacent to tourism attractions such as St Fin Barre’s Cathedral and Elizabeth’s Fort, Mr Barry suggested tourists might be shocked at the nearby conditions in which people are forced to live.

“They might be even more shocked to discover that the landlord is not a private grasping individual; it is the city council itself,” he said.

Responding to Mr Barry’s remarks, Mr Noonan, who is a member of the Green Party, said his party colleague, Cllr Dan Boyle, had visited Noonan’s Rd earlier in the day.

“Deputy Mick Barry referred to the Noonan’s Rd flats and the condition they are in,” Mr Noonan said.

“It sounds appalling and we urge Cork City Council to continue to engage positively.

“Trying to address those issues is critical. It is unacceptable that people live in those conditions,” he said.

Speaking to The Echo today, Mr Barry said Mr Noonan’s comments were remarkable.

“Even the Government have to admit that the living conditions for tenants at Noonan’s Rd flats are unacceptable.

“Ministers in the Housing Department don’t put their hands up and say housing provided by the State falls way below standard every day,” the northside TD said.

“They only do it when they’ve been boxed into a corner and have no alternative but to fess up.

“The tenants should note the minister’s comments and keep doing what they’re doing, that is, increase the pressure,” Mr Barry said.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of Cork City Council, the council's assistant chief executive Brian Geaney said a detailed survey and assessment of the Noonan’s Rd units took place in March.

Mr Geaney denied that the flat complexes have been “abandoned by the council”, as some tenants have claimed, and said a significant majority of housing maintenance requests had received responses.

A report identifying an "appropriate solution" to the situation is due to be presented to councillors in September.

Mr Geaney added that council staff would see what works could be done ahead of September saying these works might include weeding, cleaning works and improving the public realm.