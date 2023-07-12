Woman who verbally abused garda in Cork sentenced to two months in prison 

A member of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused as “a scumbag” and “a prick” by a woman at MacCurtain Street and now she has been sentenced to two months in prison for her verbal outburst.

Sorcha Waters of Mount St Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on June 17 at MacCurtain Street, Cork.

As soon as she was asked by the garda for her name and address she became verbally abusive saying, “You’re a scumbag, you’re a prick. F*** off.”

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused had five previous convictions for being threatening and abusive and nine for being drunk and a danger.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced her to two months in prison for being abusive and insulting and she will serve five days in prison in default of payment of a €200 fine on the drunkenness charge.