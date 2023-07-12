Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 12:19

Woman who verbally abused garda in Cork sentenced to two months in prison 

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced Sorcha Waters to two months in prison for being abusive and insulting and she will serve five days in prison in default of payment of a €200 fine on the drunkenness charge.
Woman who verbally abused garda in Cork sentenced to two months in prison 

A member of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused as “a scumbag” and “a prick” by a woman at MacCurtain Street and now she has been sentenced to two months in prison for her verbal outburst.

Liam Heylin

A member of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused as “a scumbag” and “a prick” by a woman at MacCurtain Street and now she has been sentenced to two months in prison for her verbal outburst.

Sorcha Waters of Mount St Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on June 17 at MacCurtain Street, Cork.

As soon as she was asked by the garda for her name and address she became verbally abusive saying, “You’re a scumbag, you’re a prick. F*** off.” 

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused had five previous convictions for being threatening and abusive and nine for being drunk and a danger.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced her to two months in prison for being abusive and insulting and she will serve five days in prison in default of payment of a €200 fine on the drunkenness charge.

More in this section

Happy in rain Unsettled weather for Cork ahead of wet weekend
21-year-old demanded his father drive him to town to get drugs 21-year-old demanded his father drive him to town to get drugs
CC TUBRIDY COMMITTEE 'It's all I've got': Ryan Tubridy wants to return to airwaves as soon as possible
courts
<p>Structural damage to one of the balconies of the Noonan's Rd flats. Picture: William O'Brien.</p>

Minister of State describes living conditions at Noonan’s Rd as ‘unacceptable’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more