Unsettled weather for Cork ahead of wet weekend

Cork can expect unsettled weather for the remainder of the week, with Wednesday and Thursday seeing sunny spells and scattered showers, before heavier spells of rain move in for the weekend.

Met Éireann is forecasting that this morning will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, and most areas will become dry with sunny spells for the afternoon and evening, with isolated showers are possible.

Highest day-time temperatures will reach between 15 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Tonight will see clear spells and well scattered showers, with lowest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in a light west to southwest or variable wind.

The pollen forecast is low on Wednesday and Thursday, and the solar UV index will be moderate to high on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tomorrow will see scattered showers, with some sunny spells at first but it will get cloudier later in the day.

Highest daytime temperatures on Thursday should reach between 16 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate west to southwest wind.

Thursday night will start off partly cloudy with scattered showers, and it will become cloudy and wet over Munster and south Leinster overnight as rain moves in from the south.

Light to moderate south to southeast winds generally, but freshening in the south later in the night. Lowest night-time temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees.

Nationally, Met Éireann is predicting that conditions will be very unsettled for Friday and Saturday, with heavy rain or showers and strong winds at times.

Friday will be wet and breezy, the national forecaster predicts, with rain extending northwards across the country during the morning and afternoon, followed by scattered showers.

The rain will be heavy at times and may cause some flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, with moderate to fresh and gusty winds that will vary in direction through the day.

It will become drier and less breezy for a time on Friday night with just well scattered showers, however more rain will likely move into the west towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.

Saturday will be generally wet with heavy showers or longer spells of rain, but there will be some sunshine too during any showery periods.

It will be breezy and blustery with a moderate to fresh and gusty wind, southerly at first and then becoming north-westerly.

Winds will become strong at times, especially near coasts. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

Saturday night will see scattered heavy showers with some clear spells. Breezy at first with a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind, but winds easing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Sunday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a mostly moderate westerly wind.

Met Éireann says the weather looks likely to stay quite unsettled into early next week, with temperatures a little below average for July.