Loss of SouthDoc hours is ‘closing Fermoy by stealth’

THE proposed scaling down of the SouthDoc service in the Fermoy area prompted strong condemnation from councillors at Monday’s full county council meeting.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn, the mayor of Co Cork, said that as of next Tuesday, July 18, SouthDoc will not be providing an out-of-hours service in the Fermoy hinterland after 10pm.

It was unanimously decided that Cork County Council would write to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, the HSE, and SouthDoc seeking clarity on the situation in Fermoy and their long-term aims for the whole county.

“I am very upset and worried,” said the new mayor.

“Last week a union member met the staff in Fermoy and told them a member of personnel will be down with them on July 18 to tell them they are getting rid of the out-of-hours service in Fermoy and surrounding areas.

“The service will be from six in the evening to 10pm, which isn’t good enough. After 10pm at night, there will be no service whatsoever. It is crazy, their proposal.”

Mr O’Flynn said the news has caused a lot of concern in the locality.

“They are saying to ring an ambulance,” he said. “We all know it is next to impossible to get an ambulance. We are talking about the health of a whole community. It has caused a lot of upset to the people who use the service and the people who work there.

“The message should go out loud and clear to the powers that be that we will stand by the people in the area. They have a contract to provide an out-of-hours service, and I think they should stand by that contract.

“The clock is ticking. We should write to the Minister for Health, the HSE, and SouthDoc, because they are closing Fermoy by stealth.”

Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy, who seconded the motion, said it is not acceptable.

“The service from 10pm until the morning is the most important as that is when young children and elderly people can get sick,” he said. “Surely we can find solutions. The closure of this service at night time doesn’t make sense, and is not acceptable.

“We need someone to listen, because at the moment no one is listening. We all need to work together. When this is gone, we will never get it back.”

His party colleague Kay Dawson said the service is needed, and a positive solution is now required, while Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said the same thing is also going to happen in West Cork. He urged the council not to sit back and let it happen.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea expressed his concerns about the SouthDoc situation in Kanturk.

“We have a similar situation in Kanturk,” he said. “It is shocking. We are trying to deliver more health services in the community through the HSE. The HSE is funding SouthDoc, which is reducing services in the Fermoy and Kanturk area. The issue, I believe, is staffing, but we need more clarity.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan said: “People are being failed.

“Kinsale SouthDoc was shut down unilaterally. Our emergency department in CUH is under severe pressure. We must ask the HSE and the Department of Health: ‘What is the plan going forward?’.”