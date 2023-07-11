'Prioritise the area for remedial works': Councillors seek updates on future plans for Noonan's Rd flats

PRESSURE is mounting on Cork City Council to start delivering change at the Noonan’s Rd flats, with one councillor claiming to have made close to 400 representations over the last 10 years regarding issues at the local authority owned homes on the road.

Social housing units on Noonan’s Rd have been in the spotlight in recent weeks with a number of residents highlighting multiple concerns including mould, water leaks, and claims of repeated infestations of rats and mice.

A proposal to suspend standing orders at Monday’s council meeting, the last before the summer break, was made by Sinn Féin councillor Fiona Kerins to discuss the matter.

In a motion, Ms Kerins asked the council to consult with the residents of the Noonan’s Rd flats and council-owned homes on St Finbarr’s Rd where concerns have also been raised and “set out in detail the future plans for the area in relation to maintenance and/or retrofitting and also provide a clear timeframe for works to commence”.

“In the interim period I would ask that the council prioritise the area for remedial works,” Ms Kerins added.

Speaking at the meeting, Independent councillor Mick Finn said he has repeatedly sought the refurbishment of council-owned homes on Noonan Rd, St Finbarr’s Rd, Fort St and Dean St since he was elected in 2009.

Mr Finn said the same problems prevail and claimed he has made 387 representations to council on issues at Noonan’s Rd alone over the last decade.

Independent councillor Paudie Dineen called for a task force to be set up with the south central local area committee (LAC) members and members of the council executive to address the issues. Mr Dineen, who is the incoming chair of the LAC after the summer, vowed to keep the matter on the agenda for every meeting from then on.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, assistant chief executive of Cork City Council Brian Geaney said a detailed survey and assessment of the units took place in March.

“While last March might seem like a long time...the most important thing is that we come up with the most appropriate solution to deal with the issues in Noonan’s Rd, Fort St and Dean St and the areas that have been referred to,” he said.

“These are people’s homes, ultimately. They’re living in that community for a number of years so I think the key thing for us now is to come up with what that appropriate solution is, meet with the elected members once that is done – I would think we would have that in place by September – and then obviously agree then the consultative forums that we’ll engage with residents going forward,” he continued.

Mr Geaney refuted that the flat complexes have been “abandoned by the council” and said a significant majority of housing maintenance requests have been responded to.

At the meeting, he also said council staff would see what works could be done ahead of September. He said these works might include weeding, cleaning works and improving the public realm.