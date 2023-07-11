Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 19:37

Special concert to mark release of new album on Anne Frank story

Cork composer and multi-instrumentalist Girish Paul will later this month perform a special concert to mark the worldwide release of his new album The Diary of Anne Frank: Her Journey in Music at the SMA Wilton Parish Community Centre.
Clodagh Foster, from Montfort School of Dramatic Arts, who plays Anne Frank.

Donal O’Keeffe

A CORK composer will perform a special concert to mark the release of an album remembering the life of a child who died eight decades ago in a Nazi prison camp.

Cork composer and multi-instrumentalist Girish Paul will later this month perform a special concert with his virtual orchestra to mark the worldwide release of his new album The Diary of Anne Frank: Her Journey in Music at the SMA Wilton Parish Community Centre.

Anne Frank was a German-born Jewish girl who kept a diary in which she documented her life while living in hiding under Nazi persecution.

She was 15 years old when she died in 1945 in the Nazi prison camp at Bergen-Belsen.

Mr Paul’s production has received the full support of the Anne Frank Fonds Foundation in Switzerland, set up by Anne’s father Otto Frank after the Second World War.

The Cork composer single-handedly performs the music score with several instruments backed up by his virtual orchestra that together with dramatic visuals provides a backdrop to the story of Anne Frank between 1942 and 1944.

The storytelling is supported by filmed re-enactments of scenes in Anne’s life by Irish actors, from her happy schooldays in Frankfurt to the secret hiding place in Amsterdam as the Nazis closed in.

Mr Paul said he and Carmel Barrett, the show’s executive producer, had been thrilled to be able to use his musical composition to bring the story of Anne Frank to Cork.

“We started work on the script as soon as news arrived that Ukraine has been invaded, and as war has sadly returned to Europe, Anne Frank’s story is as relevant as ever,” said Mr Paul.

The special concert will be performed at the SMA Wilton Parish Community Centre on Saturday, July 22, at 8pm.

