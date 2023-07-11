Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city on Tuesday and Wednesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said part of the works, which it said are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from midday until 3pm on Tuesday 11 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the works may cause supply disruptions to Alderbrook, Togher Road, Lehenagh Beg and surrounding areas in Cork city.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: COR00065250.

Separately, further works under Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme are scheduled to occur from 9am until 1pm on Wednesday 12 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, the works may cause supply disruptions to The Cedars, Boreenmanna Road and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065195.