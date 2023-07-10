'Protect your tenants': Noonan's Rd residents protest at City Hall over living conditions

Members of the recently formed Noonan’s Road Residents Committee gathered outside City Hall ahead of tonight’s Cork City Council meeting to protest what they say is unsafe accommodation in the area.
A number of residents of the council-owned homes on the road have, in recent weeks, said their homes are unfit for human habitation. Some of the concerns which have been raised include black mould in interior rooms, claims of repeated infestations of rats and mice, and balconies which appear to be crumbling.
William O’Brien, chairman of the residents’ group, was collecting signatures calling on the council to act urgently.
“We, the residents, want action and will not settle for any more broken promises or pledges which are leading to years of exposure to poor social housing conditions with negative impacts on our social and emotional and overall health,” Mr O’Brien said in an impassioned speech on the steps of City Hall.