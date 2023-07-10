'Protect your tenants': Noonan's Rd residents protest at City Hall over living conditions

SOCIAL housing residents at Noonan’s Rd held a public protest this afternoon over their living conditions, which one attendee claimed are akin to “going back to the dark ages”.

Members of the recently formed Noonan’s Road Residents Committee gathered outside City Hall ahead of tonight’s Cork City Council meeting to protest what they say is unsafe accommodation in the area.

A number of residents of the council-owned homes on the road have, in recent weeks, said their homes are unfit for human habitation. Some of the concerns which have been raised include black mould in interior rooms, claims of repeated infestations of rats and mice, and balconies which appear to be crumbling.

William O'Brien, community activist, handed in a petition to Cork City Hall during a protest by Noonan's Road Residents Committee and supporters. Picture Denis Minihane.

William O’Brien, chairman of the residents’ group, was collecting signatures calling on the council to act urgently.

“We, the residents, want action and will not settle for any more broken promises or pledges which are leading to years of exposure to poor social housing conditions with negative impacts on our social and emotional and overall health,” Mr O’Brien said in an impassioned speech on the steps of City Hall.

“All tenants have rights. Cork City Council, protect your tenants now,” said Mr O’Brien.

Speaking to The Echo at the protest, Margaret O’Regan from Summerhill South said she was in attendance to show solidarity with the social housing residents at Noonan’s Rd. She said she visited the buildings in recent days and was appalled by the conditions.

“I was out there on Friday, and I just couldn’t believe the outside of the buildings,” said Ms O’Regan. “Pieces of concrete were falling, they were crumbling. There’s perished plaster, it just crumbles. It reminded me of the mica situation and their new houses.

“But this is lack of maintenance, lack of attention to detail, and it’s not for the want of the council being informed of what’s necessary. It is absolutely appalling in this town in 2023. It is like going back to the dark ages.

“In the ’50s and ’60s, when I was growing up, I didn’t see anything like it.

Vera Cambridge (left) and Eileen Aherne at the protest. Picture Denis Minihane.

“This is shocking in this day and age.”

Aidan Bergin, a tenant of the council accommodation on Noonan’s Rd, said a significant issue in his flat is the mould.

“Your clothes are stinking of mould — it’s not on,” said Mr Bergin.

The residents’ petition was presented to the Lord Mayor of Cork, Kieran McCarthy, by Mr O’Brien.

“I spoke to the deputy chief executive earlier today and I will be presenting this document to him,” Mr McCarthy said, addressing the assembled crowd.

“Thank you all for signing this and, as a council, we will move on this.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council recently told The Echo its housing directorate had undertaken “a detailed survey and assessment of the housing units at Noonan’s Road with a view to the progression of their refurbishment/upgrade (to include deep energy retrofit).

“The council is currently reviewing the survey findings in order to consider next steps to the progression of sustainable and appropriate solutions to the housing development at Noonan’s Road. Residents and elected representatives will be advised of progress in this regard in due course,” the spokesperson said.

A number of city councillors, TDs and other Cork residents turned out to support the protest.