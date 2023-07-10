Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 19:00

Man stole from church donation box with fishing tool

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term of ten months but in light of the defendant's circumstances he suspended the sentence in its entirety.
Charles Nolan of Murphy Gardens, Evergreen Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to both charges of theft. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 67-year-old man who used a fishing device to pull money from a church donation box in Cork City has been given a ten-month suspended jail term.

Charles Nolan admitted two counts of theft and had numerous similar convictions in the past.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on September 12, 2022 at St Augustine’s Church, he interfered with a collection box with a key and opened it to steal cash.

When questioned by gardaí about the matter at the time he said:

“I don’t know how much I get. I take €15 from the box, enough for a bag of heroin and gambling. I’m trying to get into rehab. I hate what I’m doing.”

Sergeant Kelleher said the same man was caught stealing at another church in Cork City the following month.

At St Peter and Paul’s church he was confronted by the sacristan on the afternoon of October 21, 2022. He fled with cash.

Some €150 was stolen from a donation box using a fishing tool.

Charles Nolan of Murphy Gardens, Evergreen Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to both charges of theft.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused man had serious health issues and was trying to put his offending behaviour behind him.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term of ten months but in light of the defendant’s circumstances he suspended the sentence in its entirety.

